Video
Video: Nike joins the fight against insitutional racism
By FashionUnited
2 hours ago
Following the events that occurred after George Floyd was killed after being arrested by four Minneapolis police officers on May 25th, fashion brands have also begun to raise their voices in support. One such brand is American sportswear giant Nike, who in the YouTube posting contradicted its own motto by writing "Don't do it". The minute long video calls for not only Americans, but the world to not turn a blindeye to racism embedded in our culture.
Source: Nike, via YouTube