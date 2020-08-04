Video: Nike's "You Can't Stop Us" campaign

Nike shared it's newest campaign video last week in support of current movements going on in American culture in today's world. The slogan of the American sportswear brand's campaign is "You can't stop sport. Because you can't stop us" and featured outspoken athletes including Megan Rapinoe, Serena Williams, Lebron James and Colin Kaepernick. These athletes and more that are featured in this 1:30 minute video are known for using their celebrity to promote good causes including Black Lives Matter and protest practices of the current American president.

Source: Nike, via YouTube