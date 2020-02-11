Video: official trailer for the documentary Martin Margiela: In His Own Words

Check out the official trailer of the documentary mode Martin Margiela: In His Own Words u> . The documentary focuses on the first creative expressions Margiela. The Margiela mother drawings and sketches saved from her son. The Barbie dolls of his youth, which he made a copy of an Yves Saint Laurent blazer, kept them. P>

The Belgian designer tells itself about the period at his eponymous label, from 1989 to 2009, before he forever left behind fashion. In the documentary, we see only his hands. Even the voice of Margiela is slightly distorted, tells director Reiner Hölzemer during the premiere in New York , to the desire of the designer to remain as anonymous as possible.

Margiela looks at physical effect which the role of fashion designer had on him.

The two-minute trailer is in English.

