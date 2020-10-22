Video: PEFC encourages retailers to source sustainably with new campaign ‘Fashions Change, Forests Stay’

A new campaign, ‘Fashions Change, Forests Stay’, has been launched by the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) to encourage fashion brands and retailers to source their materials from sustainably managed forests.

To bring PEFC’s campaign to life, the organisation worked with Bristol-based white paper artist Sam Pierpoint to create an online animation, revealing the connection between forests and fashion.

Image and video: PEFC International via YouTube