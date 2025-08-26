Video: Polimoda's 2025 graduate shows
Polimoda's Graduate Show offers an exclusive look into the creative process of emerging designers from one of the world's top fashion schools. This documentary-style vlog appeals to students, industry insiders, and style enthusiasts, showcasing cutting-edge collections and intimate moments with bright young fashion minds. The annual show is a vital platform for students to present their final collections to global industry figures, press, and major fashion houses, with Polimoda alumni working for brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton.
Fashion Education
Polimoda