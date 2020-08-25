Video: Prada's iconic use of the once military fabric, Nylon

In 1979 Prada released the first line of bags and backpacks made from the synthetic fiber Nylon. While today this sounds perfectly normal, at the time Miuccia Prada chose this tricky-to-use fabric, it was otherwise only being used in military tents. 10 years later, the luxury fashion brand launched the fabris in its men's and women's ready-to-wear collection. Watch this 15-minute video to hear how Prada made nylon a luxury fabric.

Source: The Fashion Archive, via YouTube