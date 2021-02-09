Video: Remain’s ‘The Tourist’ FW21 collection

In this video, a ready-to-wear womenswear fashion brand from Birger Christensen called Remain has presented its FW21 collection entitled ‘The Tourist’ at Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW). The collection was inspired by Covid-19 in the sense of rediscovering the familiar and seeing one’s hometown with a new perspective.

Watch the video below.

Video: Copenhagen Fashion Week via Vimeo

Photo credit: Copenhagen Fashion Week