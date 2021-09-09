Video: She’s Mercedes discusses new luxury and fashion
In this video, global initiative She’s Mercedes has presented a conversation between the head of marketing and communications at Mercedes-Benz Germany, Katja Ohly-Nauber, co-owner and creative strategist of Studio MM04, Magdalena Schaffrin, founder and designer of Lala Berlin, Leyla Piedayesh, the CEO of Haus Glanz, Sharon Berkal, and the co-founder of Wald Berlin, Joyce Binneboese, about the new luxury and fashion industry and how it is changing.
Watch the video below.
Video: MBFW.berlin via YouTube
Photo credit: Berlin Fashion Week, Facebook