Video: Sheffield Hallam University catwalk show at GFW

In this video, Sheffield Hallam University has presented its catwalk show at Graduate Fashion Week (GFW), a showcase of work by BA fashion students with the aim of the event to highlight graduating talent.

The GFW will be livestreamed until 18 June with digital content including live discussions, video premieres and runway shows. The event is presented by the Graduate Fashion Foundation.

Watch the video below.

Video: Graduate Fashion Week via Vimeo