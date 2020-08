In this video of less than thirty seconds, we get a taste of Valentino's Fall 2020 collection. The campaign is called 'GlamBouquet' and the looks are inspired by the 80s. This is reflected in the floral brocades, prints and vibrant colors such as pink, fuchsia, purple and red. The campaign was shot in Valentino's Palazzo Mignanelli in Rome.

Source: Valentino, via YouTube