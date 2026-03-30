Video: The core principles of designer Aaron Levine's everyday styling

In a candid and insightful interview with Mr Porter, celebrated menswear designer Aaron Levine delves into the philosophy underpinning his distinctive approach to style. Levine, a figure widely recognized for demystifying fashion and making it feel approachable and genuinely wearable, offers a masterclass in elegant, everyday dressing.

The core of his style doctrine rests on a compelling trio of principles: simplicity, uncompromising quality, and the profound importance of self-knowledge in dressing. For Levine, the secret to achieving great personal style isn't chasing fleeting trends or acquiring an extravagant wardrobe. Instead, it is rooted in curating a collection of refined essentials—pieces that are built to last and seamlessly integrate into a variety of outfits.

He argues that true style is a quiet confidence found in uncomplicated, well-executed garments. This focus on simplicity ensures versatility, making the morning dressing routine effortless and anxiety-free. By prioritizing quality over quantity, Levine advocates for investing in fewer, superior pieces. These are the clothes that not only fit better and look sharper but also develop character over time, becoming beloved, reliable staples.