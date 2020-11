In this video, the Dior Cruise 2021 collection is presented. Think of long, light cotton dresses sprinkled with floral motifs by Pietro Ruffo, with a nod to the untamed landscapes of Puglia. Up to a range of jackets, including the signature 'bar' style, reinvented in fabrics from the local Le Costantine Foundation.

Watch the video below.

Video: Christian Dior via YouTube

Photo credit: Dior, Facebook