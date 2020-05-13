Video: The evolution of ski fashion over 100 years

Ever wonder what was the hottest skiwear trends throughout the decades? In this video, Glamour answers that very question. Take a look back at the last century of the popular women's ski clothes. From woolen skirts in the 1920s, to tailored outerwear in the 1930s all the way to the iconic vibrant neon colors in the 1980s, Glamour shares the most popular wintersport fashions over the century.

Source: Glamour, via YouTube