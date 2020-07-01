Video: The rise and fall of American fashion brand J.Crew

At its peak, J.Crew, along with sister brand Madewell were thriving in 100 countries with over 500 physical stores. Being popular with celebrities and frequently worn by politicians, J.Crew's retail status was a distinguished one. How could this brand go from so much success to filing for bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic? Business Insider shares J.Crew's journey from top of the retail food chain to bankruptcy.

Source: Business Insider, via YouTube