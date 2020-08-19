Video
Video: The rise and fall of American menswear brand Brooks Brothers
By FashionUnited
2 hours ago
American heritage menswear brand, Brooks Brother, filed for bankruptcy back in July of this year. But how can one of the oldest menswear and suit retailers be doing so poorly? Analysts believe that the brand couldn't keep up with modern men's styles at a lower price point. The Wall Street Journal shares some opinions from experts on what and when it started to go wrong from Brooks Brothers.
Source: Wall Street Journal, via YouTube