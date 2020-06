Remember the iconic Ginger Spice Union Jack dress? Of course you do. The dress, which in this video Geri Horner reveals was merely a little black Gucci dress with a Union Jack tea towel sewn on, is a symbol of pop-culture in the 1990s. Horner shares with Vogue: “I’ve always been a secret fashion designer,” and the story behind how the famous dress came to be.

Source: Vogue, via YouTube