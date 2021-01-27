Video: Wales Bonner presents her FW21 film ‘The Light of Black Sunlight’

In this video, British fashion designer Wales Bonner has presented her FW21 collection in a film format called ‘The Light of Black Sunlight’ with the help of filmmaker Jeano Edwards. The film shines a light on the world of Caribbean thinking and black British intellectualism.

Watch the video below.

Source: Wales Bonner via YouTube