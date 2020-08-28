Video: What is in my clothes and why it matters?

Sustainability consultant to fashion brands, Kellie Dalton, and Valeria Meliado', Fabric R&D for Vivianne Westwood sit down for a discussion on how fabric choices impact the environment. In part 1 of this two-part series titled "Westwood Conversation", the two fashion professionals dive into what clothing is made from and why it is important for consumers to pay attention to.

Source: Vivienne Westwood Facebook, via YouTube