Video
Video: What is in my clothes and why it matters?
By FashionUnited
24 minutes ago
Sustainability consultant to fashion brands, Kellie Dalton, and Valeria Meliado', Fabric R&D for Vivianne Westwood sit down for a discussion on how fabric choices impact the environment. In part 1 of this two-part series titled "Westwood Conversation", the two fashion professionals dive into what clothing is made from and why it is important for consumers to pay attention to.
Source: Vivienne Westwood Facebook, via YouTube