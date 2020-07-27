Video
Video: Who made your face mask?
By FashionUnited
1 hour ago
Last week reports surfaced about several Chinese companies using Uighur labor through a government program aimed at producing personal protective equipment, including face masks. The New York Times took it upon themselves to see whether or not they could achieve visual proof of these claims by tracking where masks imported into the USA are from and whether or not forced labor is how they were made.
Source: The New York Times, via YouTube