Video: Why fashion should be genderless

The Australian actor Cody Fern sits down for a conversation with Louis Vuitton to discuss why fashion shouldn't be defined by gender. Preparing to attend the fashion house's Autumn/Winter 2020/21 womenswear show, Fern models a selection of pieces and looks designed by Nicolas Ghesquière. ''When you look at the clothes that Nicolas Ghesquière designed, anyone can wear them. There are clothes for everybody. And that's how it should be," Fern comments in the 11-minute film published by Louis Vuitton earlier this year.

Source: Louis Vuitton, via YouTube