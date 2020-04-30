Video: Why one of fashions first influencers shares why she now opposes fashion weeks

Garance Doré, a fashion illustrator and streetwear photographer, was a part of the first wave of fashion bloggers to emerge. Doré played an intrigal role in growing the movement, but after years of extravagant trips,expensive gifts from designers and runway show after runway show, she realised it wasn't for her. Doré shares her story with Business of Fashion and why she is saying no to fashion weeks.

Source: Business of Fashion, via YouTube