Video
Video: Wood Wood FW21 collection
By FashionUnited
11 minutes ago
In this video, contemporary fashion and lifestyle brand based in Copenhagen called Wood Wood has presented its FW21 collection entitled ‘Rendezvous’ at Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW).
Co-founder and creative director Karl-Oskar Olsen said in a statement: “Wood Wood is much more than a brand. It’s about style and attitude. We were raised with the desire to evolve constantly, and we’ll keep on taking the brand even further by combining elements of underground and high-end into our very own aesthetic.”
Watch the video below.
Video: Copenhagen Fashion Week via Vimeo
Photo credit: Copenhagen Fashion Week