Video: Yoke FW26 – Tokyo Fashion Week
The label Yoke presented its autumn/winter 2026 collection. The runway show was held as part of Tokyo Fashion Week after the brand received the Fashion Prize of Tokyo 2026.
Credits: Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo
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FW26
Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo
Yoke