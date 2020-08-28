Videos: Celebrating the talents keeping London Fashion Week alive

The British Fashion Council sits down with the many players that are keeping London at the level of the "big four" fashion weeks. In this series titled 'Voices of London Fashion Week', BFC asks some of the week's participants to answer a series of questions on what the iconic fashion week means to them. Featuring familiar fashion faces including: Aweng Chuol, Angelica Cheung, Caroline Issa, David Koma, Edward Crutchley, and Feng Chen Wang.

Source: British Fashion Council, via YouTube