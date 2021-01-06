WEBINAR: FS Fear into Fuel x Interfiliere | SS21 Cultural Sentiments

FS identifies two important cultural sentiments impacting the consumer behavior and design for the SS 21 Intimates market. With added insight based on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, FS Intimates & Lingerie expert Patricia Maeda explains how we arrived at each sentiment, how it is influencing color and design elements, and how to apply the sentiments to assortment themes, as well as early manifestations of the sentiments at the retail level.

About FS Fear into Fuel webinars: Whether you are in need of extra support to build your collections, in need of inspiring content, or in need of connecting with an encouraging community, WE ARE HERE FOR YOU! We have questioned how we can help answer those immediate needs, so we developed our Fear into Fuel Webinar Series. The FS team is here to help you during this moment of uncertainty by sharing our insights and creative thinking.

