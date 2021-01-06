WEBINAR: FS Fear into Fuel x TRANOI | Stepping into SS21 Powerfully

Fashion Editor at Tranoï Marco Collet Pili joins FS' Founder & Chief Creative Officer Lilly Berelovich and VP & Creative Director of Womenswear Melissa Moylan to discuss the product shifts connected to our SS 21 Cultural Sentiments and how they will be even more relevant given our current reality.

About FS Fear into Fuel webinars: Whether you are in need of extra support to build your collections, in need of inspiring content, or in need of connecting with an encouraging community, WE ARE HERE FOR YOU! We have questioned how we can help answer those immediate needs, so we developed our Fear into Fuel Webinar Series. The FS team is here to help you during this moment of uncertainty by sharing our insights and creative thinking.

Video source: Fashion Snoops, via YouTube