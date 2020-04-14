Where is Sunnei? - 2019 Fashion Film Festival Milano Winner

On the 6th edition of the Fashion Film Festival in Milano the short movie from Sunnei’s work “Where is Sunnei?'' won the category of Best New Italian Fashion Film and was nominated for the Best New Designer/brand category.

Sunnei was established in 2015 and is a combination of tradition and innovation. The menswear label created the film for their AW 2018 collection with two models in the city of Milano.