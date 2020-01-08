Wired Smarter Business Conference: 2019 highlights

Wired Smarter, the one-day business conference curated by Wired's award-winning editorial team, featured some of the most influential minds in technology, economics, design and business. Over 650 attendees gathered in London for a day of top-level keynotes, 30 showcases and demos and the Wired Startup Showcases in Retail and Money. Some of the fantastic speakers included design luminary John Maeda, economist Mariana Mazzucato, entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid, Monzo chief Tom Blomfield and a surprise keynote address from Jo Swinson, leader of the Liberal Democrats.

Source: Video by Wired UK, YouTube