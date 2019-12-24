CARRERA JEANS TARGETS INDIA EXPANSION

Partners with LicenseWorks to launch brand licensing program in India

Leading Italian brand Carrera Jeans will take the licensing route to expand and is currently seeking partners for the same

Tuesday, New Delhi, 24th December: Carrera Jeans was founded in 1965 in Verona (Italy) and is the No. 1 player in Men’s denims business in Italy with an annual output of over 5 million pieces. Carrera Jeans plans to enter the Indian market in 2020. Present in 20+ markets across over 1000 retail touchpoints across the globe, Carrera is vertically integrated and manages the entire cycle in-house from raw material to finished products, with the support of over 5000 employees.

With a highly capable R&D team, Carrera has launched a number of innovative products such as- Spintech Elastic (special stretch fabric with an incredible soft feeling); Aloe Vera treatment for Women’s jeans (Vegan OK); Passport jeans, to name a few.

Carrera has partnered with LicenseWorks, the leading brand licensing agency, to help them expand into India through licensing partnerships with best-in-class manufacturers and retailers across various categories including Apparel, Footwear and Accessories for men, women and kids.

Rishabh Singla, Managing Partner at LicenseWorks said, “Carrera is an iconic brand inspired by the popular ‘Carrera Panamericana’ Race. Carrera Jeans is committed to Italian styling and combines cutting edge technology with craftsmanship. We look forward to partner with some best-in-class licensees in India to help launch a complete collection of products across Apparel, Footwear and Accessories.”

Speaking about the alliance, Mr. Gianluca Tacchella, CEO, Carrera Jeans said, “CARRERA is excited to begin working with the team at LicenseWorks, who are known for their strategic thinking and strong connections in the Indian market. India is an important market for us and our launch here is in line with our vision to reinforce our position as a leading global fashion & lifestyle brand.”