COVID: New SmartTemperature solution for retailers reads accurate high body temperature readings

April 2020 – As businesses around the world respond to the growing need to protect employees and customers, technology that provides managers with actionable insights will enable brands to position themselves as highly responsible and give their customers peace of mind. Checkpoint Systems – a global leader in source-to-shopper solutions – has launched SmartTemperature to provide fast and accurate alerts to high body temperature readings.

SmartTemperature utilises AI facial temperature measurement sensors, powered by intelligent analysis algorithms, to quickly assess whether an individual has a fever from a 4 metre distance.

Quickly tracking temperatures of up to 10 people at a time, with the accuracy of up to -/+ 0.3°C, the solution takes the temperature on the face of the individual helping to minimise false alarms. It emits an audio-visual alert when detecting high temperatures, which are delivered via tablet or desktop so that business leaders can make live, accurate decisions to reinforce safeguarding measures.

Coupled with Checkpoint’s cloud-based software portal, HALO, businesses can access enterprise-wide analytics in the cloud. This provides an analysis of trends across all locations, helps monitor and meet compliance needs, and enables threshold limits to be amended if required.

Mike French, UK Business Unit Director at Checkpoint Systems commented: “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we live, where we go and how we shop. Many businesses are asking: What are the best practices I can put in place in my retail store, offices, warehouses and workplaces to keep my employees and customers safe? With some businesses closed and others open, they are looking at how they can safeguard their employees and customers today and in the future.

“Supporting their commitment to creating a safer, cleaner and healthier place to work and shop, our new SmartTemperature solution provides users with real-time, accurate facial temperature readings to identify and mitigate risk, and provide a safe environment for all.”

