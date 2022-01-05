Get inspired and buy FW22 collections efficiently!

With another fashion buying season coming to an end, and first FW22 collections already available online, the time has come to look back at this year, which is characterised by the industry visibly moving towards full digitalization.

Each fashion season FashionUnited brings a unique database of articles, collection videos, trend analysis, interviews, and other content. In 2021, thousands of original pieces, as well as hundreds of full fashion collections have been made available to professionals across the globe via FashionUnited’s redesigned Trends Page . Each article has been created, collected, and communicated entirely for free, helping to make fashion e-commerce more efficient and transparent.