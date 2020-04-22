Joules supports local frontline staff in the fight against COVID-19

Brand is harnessing supply chain partnerships to support its community, donating 50,000 masks and thousands of Joules products to frontline staff

Almost £35,000 already raised for NHS Covid-19 Appeal through specially curated ‘Rainbow Edit’

22nd April 2020 – British lifestyle brand Joules is supporting the NHS in its fight against the coronavirus by sourcing thousands of masks and hospital gowns and donating Joules products for both those working on the frontline and the most vulnerable.

Joules is leveraging its supplier partnerships to source and donate 50,000 civilian-grade masks, all of which are being donated to those who urgently need them including the University of Leicester Hospitals Trust, Joules charity partner Hospice UK, and various regional key worker end user groups.

Alongside this, the brand is also working to support the University of Leicester Hospitals Trust further with sourcing urgently needed hospital gowns.

The recent deliveries to the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust have proved to be a great support, with the team commenting that “the masks [from Joules] were extremely timely and helped get us through the weekend, so we cannot thank you enough for that.”

After reviewing how best its own ranges could also support those in need, Joules plans to donate almost 10,000 of its own products, including pop-on welly clogs, hand cream, its signature fluffy socks and tote bags, to Leicester Hospital Charities and Hospice UK. These products will be a welcome addition to the wellbeing packages distributed to those doctors, nurses and patients who require them.

The news follows the recent successful launch of Joules’ specially curated ‘Rainbow Edit’ collection, which comprises a range of products featuring colourful splashes of bright rainbow colours and rainbows themselves. All profits from products included within the edit, which is still live at joules.com, are being donated to the NHS Charities Together Urgent Covid-19 Appeal to fund a wide range of initiatives including wellbeing packs for staff and vital accommodation for frontline workers. To date, the edit has raised almost £35,000.

Tom Joule, founder and chief brand officer commented: “Now, more than ever, it’s so important for us all to come together, support each other and do all we can in the fight against Covid-19. We wanted to say thank you to the thousands of dedicated, caring and compassionate healthcare staff and volunteers who are working around the clock to keep us all safe throughout these challenging weeks and also to those key workers who are working so tirelessly to keep vital services going. We’re proud to be able to utilise our relationships and resources to offer support to this nationwide effort.”