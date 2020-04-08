Business
Karla Otto Digital Showcase: Please join us on Instagram Thursday 16 April
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club
3 minutes ago
On behalf of the Karla Otto family, we sincerely hope you and your loved ones are well and managing to stay positive.
It will come as no surprise that for this season, we have reimagined the way in which we will showcase the work of clients. For Autumn/ Winter 2020, we will launch a digital showcase via Instagram — at the handle @karlaottopresents. Please follow us and your request will be accepted the morning of our digital press day.
Here, we will present highlights of the collections and achievements from our global client portfolio in fashion, design, beauty, lifestyle, and arts & culture.
Thursday 16 April 2020
From 9:30am CEST
@karlaottopresents
[email protected]
Although we will miss seeing you in our showroom, we will be actively responding to your comments and messages on Instagram — and we have set up a dedicated email especially for the digital showcase where you can email any enquiries, which will be directed to client leads in the relevant markets for follow up.
We look forward to welcoming you to our digital showcase, and seeing you back in our showrooms soon.
At this very uncertain time, our thoughts are with everyone in our community.