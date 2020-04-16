Meet Emilia George, The New Go-To Sustainable Fashion Brand for Expecting Moms

In discovering that options for professional maternity clothes that were also sustainable were very limited, Founder, Elle Wang decided to start her own environmentally friendly “mom-wear” line – Emilia George. Emilia George is redefining the traditional concept of maternity wear by providing mothers-to-be with professional silhouettes in sustainable eco-fabrics from niche producers around the globe.

Emilia George uses three eco-friendly fabrics in their collection: bamboo, cupro, and Tencel-Luxe. Cupro is a cotton bi-product that is a popular alternative to silk since it's soft with a subtle sheen, bamboo is naturally cooling and breathable, and Tencel-Luxe is an eco-friendly fiber sourced from eucalyptus trees. Every Emilia George piece is 100% sustainable and recycled, produced in small batches, and nearly all are OEKO-TEX certified, defining them as safe for nursing infants. All Emilia George pieces are thoughtfully designed with discreet nursing capabilities for easy pump access, and the enduringly classic designs are perfect for any occasion during pregnancy and throughout motherhood.