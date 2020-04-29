SupplyCompass announces webinar with CO (12 May) on navigating fashion industry uncertainty

LONDON, 29 APRIL 2020: SupplyCompass, the design and production platform for fast-growing fashion brands, has announced it will be hosting a webinar on 12 May in partnership with Common Objective and Techstyler, centred on navigating uncertainty in the fashion industry as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers include Flora Davidson, Co-Founder of SupplyCompass, and Tamsin Lejeune, CEO & Founder of Common Objective, the platform that helps fashion professionals to do business better. The webinar will take place at 4.30pm (BST) on 12 May 2020 and will be run by Brooke Roberts-Islam, Forbes journalist and Founder of Techstyler, a publishing platform and consultancy for sustainability and fashion-tech.

This conversation between industry thought leaders with expansive experience across fashion supply chains, technology and sustainability aims to delve into the changing business landscapes that COVID-19 has become responsible for. Encompassing the far-reaching impacts on supply chains, the importance of resilience and relationship building, transitions to digitalisation and a focus on sustainability as one of the biggest drivers, this immersive webinar will help to shape shared visions for a more adaptable, responsible fashion industry.

Flora Davidson, Co-Founder of SupplyCompass, comments: “The impacts of COVID-19 on the fashion industry will be long-lasting. No business will look or function the same way again, as the deeply embedded systems will have been completely redesigned out of necessity. In this webinar, we want to explore and help navigate this uncertainty in the fashion industry, ultimately providing uplifting insights and possible solutions. I am hopeful that the pandemic will be a catalyst for change, and that the next few months will usher in a new, better era for the fashion industry – one which places sustainability and technology as the heart of this transformation.”

About Flora Davidson, Co-Founder of SupplyCompass (www.supplycompass.com)

Flora started her career working for an innovation and strategy agency working with the likes of Adidas and L’Oréal. She then spent two formative years living in Mumbai at the start of SupplyCompass, visiting hundreds of factories and suppliers across the country. She remains passionate about harnessing the power of technology to encourage better collaboration, drive efficiency and make sustainable production accessible to fashion brands and supply chains across the globe.

About Tamsin Lejeune, CEO & Founder of Common Objective (www.commonobjective.co)

Tamsin is the Founder of the Ethical Fashion Forum (EFF), the global industry body for sustainable fashion, and the CEO of the Ethical Fashion Group and CO, a platform that helps fashion professionals to do business better. For 10 years, Tamsin has been building a global movement in the fashion industry, spanning 141 countries. In 2015, she was named by LinkedIn as the most engaged woman in UK Fashion and Retail.

About Brooke Roberts-Islam, Founder of Techstyler (techstyler.fashion) & Forbes writer

Brooke Roberts-Islam is an award-winning digital knitwear designer and consultant who co-founded the Brooke Roberts Innovation Agency (BRIA) in 2016, having previously founded the fashion knitwear label Brooke Roberts in 2009. At BRIA, Brooke and her team develop physical and digital materials and design solutions for fashion brands and manufacturers, directly combining her knowledge of the latest developments in the ‘fashion-tech’ sector with her pioneering cross-discipline approach to developing new materials and products.

In addition to her design and materials development work, Brooke is a ‘fashion-tech’ and sustainability writer for Forbes.com, Eco-Age and Techstyler — her publishing platform and consultancy — sharing opinions and interviews from the crossroads of these sectors.

The SupplyCompass ‘Navigating Uncertainty in the Fashion Industry’ webinar will take place on Tuesday 12 May 2020, at 4.30pm BST.

For free sign-up, visit https://supplycompass.com/webinar/navigating-uncertainty/

About SupplyCompass

SupplyCompass is a product development and production management platform that enables fashion brands and manufacturers to produce better, together. The cloud-based software is transforming the fashion industry, by digitalising global supply chains and making sustainable sourcing easy and cost effective for brands and every player in the supply chain. The platform enables brands to manage the entire product development, sourcing and production process from design right through to delivery, all in one place.

SupplyCompass has also built a network of over 200 supply chain partners, visiting, vetting and handpicking only the best manufacturers, mills and suppliers to join. The majority of their network is in India, with some strategically placed partners in Portugal, Nepal, China and Spain. SupplyCompass is based in the UK (London) and India (Mumbai and Hyderabad).



