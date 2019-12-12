The eighth INTERBRIDE will be held in late May 2020

Even before the wedding, bridal and special occasion wear trade show opens its doors for the eight time, it has already made history: in response to respective preferences voiced by the international specialist retailers, the organisers moved the trade show date from its originally planned mid-April slot to the end of May: a clear indicator of the organisers' commitment to the industry's interests.

Düsseldorf, 12 December 2019 – When specialist retailers from all over Europe head to Düsseldorf for the INTERBRIDE between 24 and 26 May 2020, they will be doing so on their preferred date. The INTERBRIDE organisers responded to a debate between the buyers and the manufacturers about the perfect trade show timing and promptly changed the date.

"Right from day one, our trade show motto has always been 'by the industry for the industry'. When we realised that the manufacturers and the retailers were clearly involved in a heated debate about the ideal date for an ordering trade show, we responded immediately and moved the show from its original mid-April slot to the end of May," says Ulrich Wendel, the show's CEO. Obviously, that wasn't an easy feat as finding a suitable date depends on there being sufficient hall capacities, the availability of hotels and the entire organisation. "Despite the additional effort necessary, our guests can now order their 2021 ranges at a time when they are already aware of the latest market development and can therefore invest their capital with confidence," says Wendel, explaining the reasons for the decision to change the date.

Meeting the aims of all market stakeholders

In 2020, renowned manufacturers from all over the world will be exhibiting in Halls 12 and 13 of the Düsseldorf exhibition centre. On more than 28,000 square metres, they will present their collections and share the latest fashion market trends with the specialist retailers. The INTERBRIDE is the central European meeting place for all wedding, bridal and special occasion wear market stakeholders. The visitors can look forward to three days of a wide range of fashion trend and design expertise, strong brands and companies as well as industry-wide networking opportunities.

INTERBRIDE