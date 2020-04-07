YATAY Earth Day Tree Planting

--Vegan sneaker brand will plant 365 trees per year, in addition to existing Trees for Shoes Campaign--

For Immediate Release, 7th April 2020 – Milanese sustainable sneaker brand YATAY will plant 365 trees in their Kenyan forest, in recognition of Earth Day, on 22nd April 2020. The brand will go on to plant a further 365 trees every year. This will be in addition to their Trees for Shoes campaign, whereby one tree is planted for every pair of sneakers sold.

“During this difficult time, Earth Day seems a more poignant moment in the calendar than ever and our impact on the planet has never been clearer, the lack of human activity has allowed our dear planet a moment to breath. When things do slowly return to normal, we hope that a more conscious human race will emerge, one that considers their environmental impact on a daily basis. Our pledge to plant 365 trees a year represents this hope, a hope for a world where every day is Earth Day.”

Umberto de Marco, Founder

About YATAY:

Established in 2018, Yatay is a luxury brand merging quality craftsmanship with ethical resources to create exceptional footwear. Manufactured in Italy by hand, and developed to drastically reduce the impact on the ecosystem, the shoes are vegan and every pair is made from eco-friendly materials - pairing long lasting comfort with impeccable style.

Yatay offer unisex sneakers in a refined and understated silhouette, fitting the dynamic lifestyle of contemporary men and women. The shoes are available in both a low-top and high-top version.

Yatay is created and founded by Umberto De Marco, the president of Coronet Spa - an Italian company pioneering in the production of environmentally friendly materials. In recent years Umberto De Marco has been focused on the realization of a dream: developing footwear that delivers style through sustainability.

Yatay’s mission to Reduce, Recycle, Give Back and Upcycle is practiced through the Trees for Shoes campaign, which aims to safeguard the environment and offset the emissions produced. For every pair sold, Yatay will plant a tree in a forest in Bora, Kenya.

