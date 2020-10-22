The WFH look that reminds you of a better tomorrow | Levi's

LEVI’S® LAUNCHES NEW CAPSULE COLLECTION TO SUPPORT ARTISTS

The brand aims to spread hope & optimism in the new normal through partnership with Amplifier

October 2020, Mumbai: “It will all be okay in the end, and if it’s not okay, it’s not the end” - Artist Mark Blamire. This is just one of the many quotes on the Levi’s® t-shirts & sweatshirts in the new capsule collection created in partnership with Amplifier, a non-profit design lab that builds art and media experiments to amplify the most important movements of our times.

In these very uncertain and stressful times, Levi’s® is trying to hold on to good cheer by launching this collection that spreads messages of enthusiasm and hope amongst consumers. Both Levi’s® & Amplifier have an artistic connection and a cultural inclination, which makes this association special and relevant.

The capsule collection brings into foray some of the best artworks by young artists who use their craft to express their zeal for life. Over the years, Levi’s® has worked with and promoted many budding and talented artists and the brand continues to do so through this collection.

The t-shirts and sweatshirts feature unmistakeable messages and artwork that beautifully connect with our current global situation vis-à-vis the pandemic. They are bold, impactful, eye-catching, and drive home the message of safety and togetherness, all at the same time. This collection, with its distinctive artistic messaging, will give our fans that little reassurance in the morning or make a statement on video calls with their friends and family. Some have the line “One Big Earth – One Big Mind” written on them, aiming to show that despite the social distance, we are not alone, and we can build a network of well-being and solidarity. Others have “Satark Nari” or “Cautious Woman” – who does namaste, wears a mask and follows social distancing – printed on them, and there are also some which ask you to “Always Hope”, and have an optimistic state of mind so that we can appreciate our relationships with each other and with the planet.

Keeping up with Levi's® 's values of equality and being authentic, every tag has the original artwork as well as the artist's name, giving them due credit for their work. All of these artworks have been submitted to Amplifier and have been licensed by Levi’s®. Shruti Sinha, Maíra Martines Da Costa, Dennis Vernooij, Mark Blamire, and Chris Maze are some of the artists who have worked on the collection.

“We believe in being a force for positive change in our communities. As a brand, we understand how hard the pandemic has been for many people. We felt it was important for us to support the artists who are spreading the word of love and optimism through their craft. Levi’s® strongly believes that art has the power to spread hope in captivating ways and that is what this collection is all about,” -Sanjeev Mohanty, managing director – South Asia, Middle East & North Africa, Levi Strauss & Co.

“At Amplifier, we believe that art can be a compass guiding us to the bright future we all want to live in. We are proud to partner with Levi’s®️ to bring these uplifting messages young people” - Cleo Barnett, Executive Director, Amplifier