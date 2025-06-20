Amit Aggarwal presents aged Anew at Lakmé Fashion Week with Bhumi Pednekar

Amit Aggarwal’s presentation in partnership with Nothing delivered an iconic experience that brought fashion & tech together at Lakme Fashion Week in Partnership with FDCI – March 2025. Nothing's philosophy of showcasing technology, rather than concealing it, served as the initial spark and primary influence behind the creation of the new pret line.

Rooted in the ethos of minimalism, yet always dynamic, the minimalist design of the recently launched Phone (3a) series became the spark behind Amit’s new prêt line, which seamlessly blends heritage craftsmanship with futuristic aesthetics.

Amit Aggarwal is redefining the future of ready-to-wear with his new pret collection. With a continuing focus on easy-to-wear dressing, fashion intersects with heritage in new experiments with form & texture.

The latest collection is all about versatility—clothing that is effortless and made to be styled your way. Think wardrobe essentials with a statement edge—structured yet fluid silhouettes, easy layering pieces, and bold details that can be mixed and matched with anything, bringing together fashion & function in a seamless way.

This season, classic tailoring meets unexpected draping, creating silhouettes that are as practical as they are fashion-forward. Cropped jackets, asymmetric hems, and lightweight separates redefine proportions while keeping comfort at the core. Whether you pair them with your favourite denim or luxe accessories, these pieces adapt to your personal style.

Infinity motifs run through the collection, symbolising endless reinvention. Rich jewel tones, high-quality fabrics, and playful embellishments like sequins on shoes and metallic accents on outerwear add that extra edge. Every detail is intentional, yet the styling possibilities are limitless. At the heart of it all is Banaras brocade, a heritage fabric reworked with a modern twist. Paired with Amit Aggarwal’s signature handwoven polymer, the collection blends craftsmanship with innovation, creating a bridge between tradition and the future.

The runway show itself mirrored the collection's theme of deconstruction and reinvention, with the backstage transformed into the stage. Models carried the Phone (3a) series as part of their look, symbolizing how technology has become a seamless extension of self-expression.

“Our collaboration with Nothing at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 stands as a compelling testament to the seamless intersection of design and technology, resulting in the creation of something truly unique."This collection is about freedom—clothes that move with you, adapt to you, and evolve with your style. Fashion should be effortless yet expressive. These pieces are designed to be worn your way, mixed with what you already love, and styled to feel uniquely you,” says Designer Amit Aggarwal.

"At Nothing, we have always believed that technology should be as thoughtful and artistic as it is functional,” says Akis Evangelidis, India President & Co-Founder, Nothing. “Our collaboration with Amit Aggarwal at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 is a powerful reflection of that ethos. Amit’s visionary approach—where heritage craftsmanship meets futuristic silhouettes—resonates deeply with Nothing’s commitment to Technical Warmth. This collection brings that vision to life, transforming fashion and technology into a singular expression of design innovation.”

The evening brought together an esteemed guest list, with influential figures from the fashion and entertainment industries in attendance. Leading the star-studded lineup were Malaika Arora, Vijay Verma, and Uorfi Javed, joined by Alizeh Agnihotri, Zahaan Kapoor, Pashmina Roshan, and Anjali Sivaraman. Also present were industry icons Ujwala Raut and Richa Moorjani, along with Jessel Tank, Ida Ali, and Alioune, all adding to the event’s undeniable allure.