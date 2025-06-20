Lakmē x AK|OK Unveil ‘Silver Collar’ at FDCI x Lakmē Fashion Week 2025

Lakmē Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), commenced its 2025 edition with a breathtaking Grand Opening Show by celebrated designer Anamika Khanna for her prêt label, AK|OK Anamika Khanna.

Bringing together contemporary elegance and timeless sophistication, AK|OK Anamika Khanna’s collection, Silver Collar, mirrored the ethos of Lakmē’ latest beauty launch. The show also debuted Lakmē' new 9 to 5 Hya-Matte range, a breakthrough beauty innovation crafted for the unstoppable modern working woman. Inspired by the same, AK|OK Anamika Khanna curated a line that exuded power, poise, and effortless charm—perfectly balancing strength and grace. Her signature style, known for its intricate craftsmanship and modern sensibility, found new expression through ensembles that redefined power dressing in a world where beauty and confidence go hand in hand.

The opening show was a true spectacle, as Lakmē muse Ananya Panday captivated the audience as the showstopper. Dressed in a breathtaking ensemble from the Silver Collar collection, Ananya epitomized the essence of Lakmē’s modern, confident woman. Her look was inspired by a modern twist on the Indian saree drape, portraying a strong, independent woman. Her effortless grace and commanding presence brought the collection to life, making for a truly unforgettable moment on the runway.

The event marked a momentous milestone, celebrating 25 years of redefining beauty, fashion, and self-expression. The runway featured a sleek, elevated platform, adding a sense of strength & modernity to the presentation. Inspired by the essence of modern femininity and power dressing.

The grand opening was attended by an illustrious guest list, featuring the crème de la crème of the fashion and entertainment industries. Notable attendees included Bhavna Pandey, Chunky Pandey, Kiran Rao, Jessel Tank, Lisa Mishra, Anushka Ranjan and Richa Moorjani, who added to the glamour of the evening.