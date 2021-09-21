PROJECT Announces 2022 Global Event Calendar for Contemporary Men’s and Women’s Fashion Markets in Las Vegas, New York, and Tokyo

Expanding on refreshed market-focused strategies unveiled in 2021, PROJECT returns in 2022 with a full calendar of global opportunities and a variety of platforms for the contemporary market, fueling continuous discovery, higher-value connections, education, and growth opportunities.

New York, NY - September 15, 2021 – PROJECT, the leading industry connector for the men’s and women’s contemporary markets, organized by Informa Markets Fashion, announced today new leadership for its Men’s portfolio, as well as initial plans for its 2022 multichannel global marketplace calendar. PROJECT’s 2022 schedule will include a combination of locations and formats – both live and digital – supporting the refreshed, strategic approach unveiled in 2021 and designed to deliver greater variety and higher value business opportunities, insights, and resources for the contemporary fashion market.

The 2022 schedule will provide retail buyers with more opportunities to capitalize on new and emerging trends and deliver on quickly evolving consumer interests. For contemporary men’s and women’s brands, the multichannel opportunities will provide expanded access to new audiences in a variety of markets, allowing for additional business connections and potential for expansion into new, key markets. While the global PROJECT brand will continue to support the entire contemporary market, specific events throughout 2022 are designed to service, with greater specificity, specialized market needs, and align more effectively with critical buying cycles for the men’s and women’s market.

Continuing with its twice annual keystone US-based event, PROJECT Las Vegas will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on February 14-16, 2022 and again on August 8-10, 2022. With the most comprehensive event offering for the men’s and women’s contemporary market available in the US, PROJECT Las Vegas’ February and August editions will feature new brands and top sellers in highlighted categories such as: streetwear, denim, contemporary collections, outerwear, loungewear, activewear, gift, footwear and accessories, in addition to beauty and grooming; with price points from mid-market to premium. Expanding on initiatives that help retailers discover brands that align to consumer values and interests, retailers can also expect to see onsite “curations” such as Made-in-the-USA as well as continued focus on supporting diversity through the Informa Markets for Change (IMFC) initiative – launched in 2020 - which fosters allyship, inclusion, and equality within the fashion community. Brands interested in being considered for upcoming program opportunities featuring minority-owned, women-owned, and LGBTQIA+- owned fashion brands are invited to apply.

With enhanced focus on their role in driving business opportunity and community connection for the contemporary market, PROJECT Las Vegas will feature a robust seminar series as well as celebrity and fashion leadership appearances that will provide both brands and retailers access to relevant industry insights pertinent to both established and emerging businesses.

PROJECT New York will return back to its home in the US’ fashion capital for its twice annual menswear focused event which will take place in January 2022 and July 2022 to coincide with the men’s wholesale market in New York City. PROJECT New York will provide a fresh perspective in 2022, featuring a highly curated and intimate assortment of domestic and international men’s contemporary brands, drawing an exclusive and influential audience of retail buyers eager to shop new collections for the upcoming and immediate seasons. Highlighted categories and product ranges across apparel, footwear, and accessories will include advanced contemporary, emerging designer, artisanal workwear & denim, new-age tailoring, elevated streetwear, and digitally native brands.

Internationally, PROJECT Tokyo will return March 16-17 at the Tokyo International Forum as well as in Fall 2022, with fall dates to be announced later this year. PROJECT Tokyo will feature an international collection of men’s and women’s contemporary apparel, accessories, and footwear, from contemporary to designer price points. This renowned international event attracts top retailers from department and specialty stores to regional and online retailers from across Japan and overseas. Notable and frequent attendees from previous editions, include United Arrows, Beams, ISETAN, ESTNATION, Tomorrowland, SHIPS, BAYCREW’S, and Ginza Six.

In addition to its live event offerings, PROJECT will also return with digital opportunities in 2022. First introduced in the Summer of 2021, the product-first platform will feature a large variety of contemporary men’s and women’s brands and products, allowing both brands and retailers even more connection and discovery opportunities. Acting as a complement to live events for ongoing engagement before, during and after live events have concluded, PROJECT’s digital discovery platform further enhances onsite experiences for the contemporary community through a powerful marriage of advanced technology that allow for unique product discovery journeys.

In addition to announcing its 2022 schedule, Informa Markets Fashion has announced new leadership for their Men’s portfolio. Helping to further guide PROJECT’s evolution into 2022, Brian Trunzo has been appointed as Vice President of Informa Markets Fashion’s Men’s portfolio, where he will oversee the contemporary men’s side of the PROJECT brand. Trunzo has a long history in the menswear industry with experience in trend forecasting at WGSN, retail operations, design, and wholesale, and most recently as Head of Brand at Informa Markets Fashion. Trunzo’s varied experience in the market gives him a unique perspective, allowing him to understand the larger fashion matrix and anticipate the needs within the contemporary market. Trunzo will work hand-in-hand with Courtney Bradarich, Vice President of Contemporary Women’s under the PROJECT banner.

“It is impossible to overstate the importance of menswear to me both personally and professionally – I’m thrilled to be in a position to help service our incredible roster of brands and retailers during this unprecedented time,” says Brian Trunzo, Vice President of Men’s at Informa Markets Fashion. “This business is all about connections, and we have a responsibility to facilitate that. Overseeing the men’s side of PROJECT in its new chapter, I’m invigorated to try new ideas and new formats that promote greater discovery and business opportunity for the industry and looking to our clients’ needs for inspiration as to how we host events –domestically, internationally and digitally – in the near and long term.”

For more information, including upcoming announcements of future 2022 PROJECT event dates, business resources, and information relevant to the contemporary market, please visit Projectfashionevents.com.

To find out more about additional 2022 Informa Markets Fashion events, please visit: Findfashionevents.com