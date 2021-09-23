THE CLASSIC FAMILY FAVOURITE BRAND, OLD NAVY LAUNCHES ON ZALORA

Dependable, everyday wear for the entire household at affordable prices

SINGAPORE, 23 SEPTEMBER 2021 -- ZALORA, Asia’s fashion and lifestyle destination is proud to announce the launch of American heritage brand, Old Navy. Well-loved for its commitment to the democracy of style, Old Navy offers a range of trend-led apparel and accessories that is on-trend, high-quality and accessible to every family. Old Navy is now available to shop on ZALORA across Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indonesia.

“We are pleased to bring the Old Navy brand to our shoppers, providing a broader assortment of products that cater to every member of the family. This is aligned with our new category for Kids, while adding to accessible fashion choices in Womens and Mens apparel. Together with Old Navy, we look forward to providing our customers a brand that delivers a complete shopping experience for the entire household, delivered directly by ZALORA,” said Simone Cortini, Director of Marketplace at ZALORA.

“We are excited to continue growing the Old Navy business in key international markets through our partner-based model. Partnering with regional experts like Zalora allows us to amplify and deliver our relevant, purpose-driven brands to new and existing customers around the globe,” said Adrienne Gernand, Head of Gap Inc. Strategic Alliances, Licensing and Real Estate.”

Old Navy is now live on ZALORA, and offers styles for the whole family including womenswear, menswear to childrenswear. The Fall 2021 collection features comfortable, high quality fabric in fresh colours that lend fun and easy ways to express personal style. The Old Navy collection roots in fleece, denim, active and more, staying true to the American heritage while remaining on trend with new seasonal fashion styles.