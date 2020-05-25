A Common Thread and Omaze launch “act for good”

A Common Thread today announced the launch of the “ACT for Good” campaign in collaboration with online fundraising platform Omaze. It’s aimed at building grassroots support for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund (CVFF) initiative supporting those in the American fashion industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “ACT for Good” campaign is launching with an experience featuring photographer Annie Leibovitz. The winner will be invited to join Leibovitz on a Vogue photo shoot, and will receive a signed print and a signed collection of Leibovitz’s books. A new experience will be announced each week, and will feature Huda Kattan, Tracy Anderson, Anastasia Soare, Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and others.

Every donation to the “ACT for Good” campaign through Omaze will offer the chance to win one of these experiences and support A Common Thread. Since its launch, the fund has raised over $4,000,000, from both large and small donations.

“When Tom Ford and I started A Common Thread, we weren’t sure how the industry and individuals would respond—so many people were, and still are, hurting. But we have been overwhelmed by the generosity we’ve seen,” said Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, U.S., and Artistic Director and Global Content Advisor of Condé Nast. “We’re grateful not just for the large contributions, but for all of the smaller ones that we continue to receive every day. I am thrilled to join forces with Omaze to create a series of exciting experiences, to help raise funds and awareness for A Common Thread.”

“The industry is still facing hard challenges, and the mission of A Common Thread is as vital today as it was when we started,” said Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA. “Working with Omaze to raise additional funds helps increase our grant-making while giving people the chance to win one-of-a-kind experiences.” Head to omaze.com now to enter!

Author: Nicky Campbell

Photo Credit: CFDA