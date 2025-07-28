Amit Aggarwal presents ARCANUM at the 18th Hyundai India Couture Week

Amit Aggarwal couture transcends conventional runway narratives – it’s an exploration of deeper systems: time, transformation, symbiosis – spoken in the language of metaphor. These ideas shape not only the design but the vision of existence itself.

The new couture collection ARCANUM decodes the invisible architecture of life. After charting time’s outer contours in Antevorta, it now ventures inwards, uncovering the molecular script that animates existence.

Time isn’t just ambient, it lives within us. Encoded in our DNA, it lives in every helix and becomes a silent script – carrying the memory of generations, guiding how we grow, adapt and survive. ARCANUM imagines DNA as a living code – an eternal thread that connects all forms of life across time. Each silhouette is a coded celebration of biology – a sculpted form where metaphor meets molecular design, echoing the deeper architecture of being.

The narrative was further elevated by the exquisite craftsmanship of our collaborators. Isvari Jalandhar Jewelry House infused the collection with timeless elegance, their designs echoing the organic forms and sacred geometry woven throughout the garments. Complementing this, watches from Nebula by Titan added a refined sense of temporality to the show, grounding the conceptual framework through precision and heritage. Together, these partners deepened the emotional resonance of the collection, transforming the runway into a multisensory experience.

“Our couture line transcends conventional fashion boundaries, delving into the very DNA of what it means to be human. We imagined DNA as a living code that weaves a narrative that stretches far beyond the fabric of fashion. Arcanum marks a pivotal chapter in our evolving journey of creative exploration and innovation. We extend our deepest gratitude to our partners—Isvari Jalandhar Jewelry House and Nebula by Titan—whose unwavering support was vital to the success of this show”, says Amit Aggarwal.

Manik Jain of ISVARI says, “We have a repertoire of edits, capsule collections, masterpieces, prêt jewellery, bridal and festive jewellery. We don’t operate like a business, but more like a creative Maison that focuses on storytelling through our pieces, which take decades to create. When you own a piece from ISVARI, you own the story of precious metals and gemstones collected from rare places across the world — treasures that take decades to find, then get designed and reimagined into a narrative, and finally require over 2,000 hours of manpower to finish, making each piece a collector’s delight. I am overwhelmed by the appreciation we have received from the fraternity for the ‘Some Like It Haute’ Edit — created for an Indian haute couture week that stands as the crown jewel of the country’s couture landscape.”

Kalpana Rangamani, Chief Marketing Officer, Titan Company Ltd., says, “At Nebula, we believe that time is more than a measure — it is memory, meaning, and legacy. Collaborating with Amit Aggarwal for ARCANUM was a natural alignment of shared values: craftsmanship, heritage, and a poetic approach to design. Our timepieces served not only as accessories but as extensions of the narrative — anchoring the ephemeral beauty of couture in the permanence of time.”

Within you lives every life that came before — not as memory, but as motion. And from you, generations will rise, carrying what you shape today. Through this collection, Amit Aggarwal clothes not just the body, but the bond between time and transformation, where textile holds trace, form carries emotion, and clothing lives as a second skin for the self that is always evolving.