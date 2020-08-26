ARKET launches global brand campaign ‘New Nordic Everyday Design’

Stockholm-based lifestyle brand ARKET is launching its first global brand campaign this August. The campaign presents the A/W 2020 collections for women, men, children and the home against a backdrop of the beautiful natural surroundings of the brand’s hometown.

Entitled ‘New Nordic Everyday Design’, the campaign is a showcase of ARKET’s signature combination of simplicity, function and colourful playfulness through a series of looks drawn from its permanent collection as well as upcoming seasonal drops.

‘New Nordic Everyday Design can be read as a simple manifesto for our philosophy and mission but also captures ideas and inspirations which we often return to in our creative work. It represents openness, innovation and a dedication to make even the ordinary things we use in daily life a little more beautiful’, says ARKET Head of Design, Anna Teurnell.

The concept of everyday beauty was one of the starting points for developing ARKET as well as a major influence on the Nordic modernist movement in the mid-20th century. Formulated in 1919 by Swedish art historian Gregor Paulsson, Vackrare vardagsvara (More beautiful everyday things) became the slogan for a new democratic approach that aimed to bridge the worlds of arts, crafts and functional form to produce affordable and widely accessible items for everyday use.

In the Nordic countries, this ambition was associated with a new ideal of beauty which favoured clean lines, a neutral colour palette and solid materials inspired by nature and the northern climate. Above all, it made functionality and durability the basis for good design.

With special attention to sustainable practices, ARKET continues to build on the Nordic tradition of functional beauty and the mission to enhance life through well-designed everyday things. Its stores are a modern-day market and lifestyle destination for the entire family, offering a wide assortment of fashion, food, scents, beauty and home interiors under one roof. The collections are carefully made to leave a lighter footprint and intended to be used and loved for a long time.

A selection of the products highlighted in the new campaign includes outerwear from the Upcycled Down™ program, recycled cashmere knitwear, denim and shirting made from organic cotton, chromefree tanned leather pieces and Seamless™ yoga wear featuring recycled nylon. ‘New Nordic Everyday Design’ launches worldwide on 27 August 2020.