Barbour’s Sell Out Collaboration with Supreme Returns

Barbour is giving those customers who missed out in April another chance to purchase the covetable Supreme collaboration when it launches through barbour.com on 30 July.

This capsule collection focuses on a signature lightweight waxed cotton field jacketin three distinctive colours, a striking leopard print, bold orange and archive black. It was inspired by the Bedale, one of the three iconic jackets designed by Dame Margaret Barbour in the 1980s that made the brand a household name. Originally designed as an equestrian jacket, the shorter length was ideal when riding; the rear vents in the jacket made it easy to wear in the saddle.

Alongside the jacket and available in all three colours is a cotton waist bag, waxed cotton crusher hat and camp cap. Thisis a collection truly designed to stand out from the crowd.