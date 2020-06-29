Bringing back the “new normal” for bridal, European Bridal Week 2020 organised with true passion

European Bridal Week will be the first trade show within the international bridal industry that is able to open their doors for all professionals in the world of fashion.

Here, all the precautions, safety guidelines and requirements regarding health protection in relation to COVID-19 have been put first. Each and every one can feel safe in every single way onsite European Bridal Week at Messe Essen in Germany whilst enjoying the “new normal” and following the passion for the industry since this aspect is also giving the lead: Because Passion Unites Us.

With the long-term experience and high knowledge of a professional and successful handling of international bridal shows, event organiser United Fairs BV will transform Messe Essen into the hub of bridal. High-class brands will be unveiling their newest collections to secure, if requested as such, an early delivery for retailers; a brilliant mix and diversity of designs on the show floor will give visitors inspiration for the upcoming season.

“The actual developments still make us push our own boundaries.” says Siegrid Hampsink, Event Director of European Bridal Week. “Many consultations and discussions, in combination with creative solutions and a strong passion for what we do have made it possible for us to organise the European Bridal Week 2020. We are proud to open our doors for exhibitors and visitors alike as we are convinced that this is exactly what the industry is longing for, especially in these times: the ‘new normal’.

Next to the passion we all have for the trade itself, also the passion for the complete industry unites us here. We all belong to a global bridal community, and we all are standing strong for the celebration of fashion, for creativity in design and diversity in the industry. It is our goal to breathe new life into all that again; that is what we are aiming for onsite European Bridal Week.” With the doors of European Bridal Week 2020 opening in the beginning of July, the organisers of EBW2020 will be placing the health and well-being of everybody attending as a first priority. “Working in close cooperation with Messe Essen and the governmental authorities, we tick all boxes at all times when it comes to all health and safety rules due to COVID-19; for us this is important now in the run-up to the show and it will stay as such during the event itself.” states Siegrid Hampsink-Gosso.

Following this, the organisers of European Bridal Week have prepared certain guidelines for exhibitors and visitors which ensure the safety of everybody onsite. Those, as well as further details, including travel information, accommodation options, labels exhibiting and how to register for this leading show in bridal can be found on the website www.europeanbridalweek.com.

Author: European Bridal Week

Photo Credit: European Bridal Week