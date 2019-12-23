Can an Indian country girl really lead the drive to sustainable fashion?

The answer is yes, because that’s just what Adam and Alice London is doing!

The brand reflects its founder Asvika Kathiresan, who was born in a hill-station , Ooty in India.

Growing up in a small town Ooty, she was fond of adventurous activities like mountain climbing, karting, biking and traveling around. She left India to find love but instead found her love of sustainable fashion.

Her clothing reflects her audaciousness and the fun-loving spirit of young and aspiring women who want to make a difference and be unique. Rather than finding her prince charming, she instead found the fantasy world of fashion like any other girl.

The journey of chasing love was a painful experience; a voyage of darkness and mystery. That dark side of love was matched by the darkness she saw in the world of fashion while running a supply chain management business.

Both her fantasies about “prince charming" and the industry she was passionate about seemed a great disappointment and not the dream she had imagined. However, to rekindle the love Adam and Alice London as a brand was evolved and her journey of Love became a brand.

Her love meant creating a better place for future generations to come, where fashion as an industry would become more ethical and have positive and inspiring values.

Invoking the countryside, she loved and the beauty of nature- the mountains, lakes and grasslands she enjoyed and cherished - she believed in offering her fashion line made entirely from natural fabrics.

The notorious and rebellious girl who stood for what she believed in from a very young age, brought that same rebelliousness to her fashion brand.

The search for love finds its manifestation in Adam and Alice London but her collections express not just the joy of love but also the darkness brought about by falling in Love. The brand stands for expression of freedom, love and individuality in every woman.

Her spirit of fun-loving essence and courage seeks to bring change in the fashion industry as she seeks evolution of the industry, by standing and growing together, driven by love and passion for the world instead of power and greed that permeates the industry.

Adam and Alice is the brand that will overpower greed to create beauty in the fashion industry for every other girl to dive into it across the years to come.