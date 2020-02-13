Come witness the beauty of Bali by Designer Rajdeep Ranawat at Lakme Fashion Week S|R 2020

The waves of the sea, sandy toes, palm trees and gorgeousness galore. Designer Rajdeep Ranawat, jumped right into the heart of beach paradise, Ubud, to get his creative juices flowing. His Resort Spring Collection 2020 is a beautiful reflection of the scenic wonders of Ubud, Bali. The collection will be presented at Lakme Fashion Week, on the 16th of February.

Rajdeep Ranawat, delved deep into the bylanes of Ubud where he was inspired by the vintage textiles and motifs of the Indonesian fabrics in pure silks, satin and duppion apart from the heritage and crafts that Bali as a country is so well known for.

Hand embroideries have been added with french knots, beads, mother of pearls and shells apart from the latest innovations in Swarovski lacquer effects by using stones in warm hues of reds, greys, blues, and greens.

The silhouettes of the collection are easy and comfortable with a European resort mood in terms of skirts, loose tunics, comfy kaftans and draped separates.

Accessories in collaboration with Ritika Sachdeva for jewellery, 5 Elements by Radhika Gupta for footwear and The Garnish Co. by Geetanjali Singh for handbags have been meticulously crafted for the collection to complete the look.

About Rajdeep Ranawat :

Delhi-based designer Rajdeep Ranawat’s collections are usually a cultural fusion with a penchant for the Orient. His designs are glamorous and embellished with embroidery, colours and silhouettes that flatter the modern woman who dares to stand out. Ranawat’s designs are inspired by nature and the embellishments are made of exotic materials such as silk, metallic threads, beads, pearls, sequins, and Swarovski crystals. The ‘Rajdeep Ranawat’ label sells through premier multi-designer stores such as Ogaan, L’affaire, Mogra, Elan, Deval, Elahe, Collage Dubai, Zena London, Rohini Los-Angeles, etc.