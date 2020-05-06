COS LAUNCHES NEW SUSTAINABLE ACTIVE COLLECTION FOR WOMEN

6th May, London

COS, the London-based fashion brand, is pleased to announce the launch of a new product category for Spring 2020: activewear. The collection offers a range of womenswear pieces that incorporate the brand’s key values of functionality and ease, designed for an active lifestyle.

The Active collection embraces the COS ethos of timeless design and commitment to sustainable production methods. New technical fibres made from renewable, raw materials are introduced.

Recycled polyester and nylon feature alongside organic cotton, creating a collection that offers durable and staple pieces that work for both the athletic and athleisure customer.

Active is designed to shape to the wearer’s silhouette - the integration of fit, functionality and seamless detailing combine for ease of movement. Innovation is explored through hidden functionality; the sports bra uses quick-dry and compression fabrications to ensure easy, dynamic movement, while the wicking fabric of the T-shirt draws moisture away from the body. The bra can be worn as a set with the shorts or leggings. All are available in three modern colourways, always incorporating a ribbed structure for a stylish, elastic and active fit.

COS Active features a refined colour palette of olive brown, rich navy and petrol, contrasted with icy pink and cyan blue.

To complement the ready to wear pieces are some carefully considered accessories: a gym bag with hidden pleats and sneaker socks that can be worn to complete the full look.

The collection launches for sale exclusively online at cosstores.com

SEAMLESS PERFORMANCE SPORTS BRA / SEAMLESS PERFORMANCE SHORTS AND LEGGINGS

RECYCLED POLYESTER PARKA / TECHNICAL GYM BAG / ORGANIC COTTON JACKET / ORGANIC COTTON SWEATSHIRT

ORGANIC COTTON CONTOURED TOP / ORGANIC COTTON PERFORMANCE SOCKS

ABOUT COS

Since 2007, London-based COS has remained true to its philosophy; to offer high-quality fashion collections comprised of wardrobe staples as well as reinvented classics, in keeping with the brand ethos of modern, timeless, functional and tactile design. Inspired by the arts, COS uses traditional methods and new techniques to form understated collections made to last. Committed to both timeless design and innovation, COS collaborates with established and emerging artists, galleries and creative studios. COS has enjoyed working on projects with the Serpentine Galleries, Salone del Mobile, The Guggenheim New York, The Donald Judd Foundation, Frieze London, The Dia Art Foundation, Design Miami/, Opening Ceremony and Mr Porter and with artists such as Snarkitecture, Sou Fujimoto, Studio Swine, Wayne McGregor and AFSO / ANDRÉ FU.